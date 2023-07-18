– WWE is returning to the Nassau Coliseum for a Saturday Night’s Main Event show on September 9. PWInsider reports that local advertisements for the show are promoting it as the return to the original WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show was held on May 10, 1985.

Local footage is reportedly using vintage clips of WWE Hall of Famers Mr. T and Hulk Hogan from the 1980s shows. The venue is advertising Bianca Belair, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, Bayley, and The Street Profits for the event.

