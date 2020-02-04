WWE News: Note on Speakers for Fourth Quarter Earnings Call, Update on Superstars and Staff Having Delays in Salt Lake City

– PWInsider has an update on WWE’s scheduled fourth quarter earnings call, which is slated for later this Thursday (Feb. 6), since former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson will no longer be in attendance due to their recent WWE departures. According to PWInsider, this Thursday’s conference call will feature Chairman Vince McMahon, interim Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick III, and Michael Weiss.

– Additionally, PWInsider also has a report on WWE staff and talent in Salt Lake City, Utah. As noted, the city was plagued by a heavy winter storm yesterday ahead of Raw, which still went forward as scheduled. According to the latest update, staff and Raw Superstars have had delays earlier this morning when trying to leave Salt Lake City due to the weather conditions, which shouldn’t be too surprising.