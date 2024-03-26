– Despite reported controversy over The Rock using curse words in his promos during WWE programming and on social media, he once again used curse words last night on WWE Raw, which were bleeped out during the USA Network broadcast. However, the curse words could be heard live, such as the segment when The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes backstage and outside the arena. You can view an uncensored version of the ending segment HERE (Note: Language is NSFW).

Xavier Woods even playfully posted about The Rock cursing on Raw via social media last night:

– PWInsider also reports that Chicago White Sox fans started booing Samantha Irvin last night when she said that Chicago Cubs replica title belts were available at the arena.