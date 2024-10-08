wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Third Hour for Raw on Sportsnet in Canada, R-Truth Shares Message to The Miz
– PWInsider reports that Sportsned in Canada aired Raw Talk in lieu of the third hour for WWE Raw last night to fill up the final hour of air time.
– R-Truth shared a message on social media earlier this morning for his former tag team partner The Miz. R-Truth wrote, “@mikethemiz …I WISH WHEN YOU SLEEP 🛌 AT NIGHT BOTH SIDES OF YOUR PILLOW IS HOT 🥵 AND YOU HAVE SALTINE CRACKER CRUMBS IN YOUR SHEETS!! That’s all… That’s the tweet”
