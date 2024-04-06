– Per PWInsider, some of the names in attendance at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony included former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James, who was there with her husband Nick Aldis, Dawn Marie, Jazz, and WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher. Giulia, who was not seen on camera, was also reportedly in attendance.

– Additionally, Rossy Ogawa, who was also at the ceremony, shared the following photo with Abdullah on social media. Ogawa also shared some photos he took at the event with Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa):

HALL OF FAME2024でブル中野が殿堂入り。感動の英語スピーチでした。 pic.twitter.com/gGYaVulzZM — ロッシー小川 Rossy Ogawa (@rossyogawa) April 6, 2024

– The Madison Square Garden announced that WWE will be returning to the historic venue on Friday, June 28 for SMackDown. Ticket pre-sales start on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 am. The ticket pre-sale code is SOCIAL.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE returns to The Garden with WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fri, Jun 28. Don’t miss your favorite WWE Superstars in action! Access presale tickets starting this Wed, Apr 10 at 10am with code SOCIAL. pic.twitter.com/w3uOoaLMjH — MSG (@TheGarden) April 5, 2024

– There is a livestream for the Top Matches of WrestleMania 39: