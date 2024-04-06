wrestling / News

WWE News: Notes on Names in Attendance at Hall of Fame Ceremony, Upcoming Return to MSG, Top Matches of WrestleMania 39

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paul Heyman WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– Per PWInsider, some of the names in attendance at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony included former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James, who was there with her husband Nick Aldis, Dawn Marie, Jazz, and WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher. Giulia, who was not seen on camera, was also reportedly in attendance.

– Additionally, Rossy Ogawa, who was also at the ceremony, shared the following photo with Abdullah on social media. Ogawa also shared some photos he took at the event with Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa):

– The Madison Square Garden announced that WWE will be returning to the historic venue on Friday, June 28 for SMackDown. Ticket pre-sales start on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 am. The ticket pre-sale code is SOCIAL.

– There is a livestream for the Top Matches of WrestleMania 39:

