WWE News: Notes on Extras from Last Night’s SmackDown, Seth Rollins Says He and Kevin Owens Have Tag Title Match on Lock for WrestleMania

– PWInsider has some notes on the extras who appeared on last night’s WWE SmackDown. The security team for Roman Reigns who got destroyed by Brock Lesnar were mostly made up of students and graduates from WrestlePro in New Jersey and a Creat-A-Pro Wrestling in New York under producer Pat Buck.

Besides his work as a producer, Pat Buck reportedly works as a liaison for indie talent who appear in WWE for extra roles.

Additionally, the talent who took the F5 from Lesnar was NWA wrestler Traxx. The one who was suplexed by Lesnar was JGeorge.

– Seth Rollins shared a tweet last night, noting that he and Kevin Owens have the Raw tag team title match on lock, also sharing a photo with him and his daughter.

Rollins wrote, “MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!! #WrestleMania”

Rollins and Owens are currently slated to challenge Raw tag champs Alpha Academy and former champs RK-Bro on WWE Raw in a Triple Threat Tag Match on the March 7 edition of Raw in Cleveland, Ohio.