WWE News: Notes on Holiday Party in Stamford, Tonight’s Main Event Lineup, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair Rewatch WrestleMania 38 Match on Playback
– PWInsider reports that WWE held a company holiday party last night in Stamford, Connecticut for its employees. Some WWE talents who attended included Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke. Triple H was also reportedly in attendance.
– Tonight’s WWE Main Event lineup on Hulu is as follows:
* Dana Brooke vs. Briana Ray (aka Kylie Rae)
* Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
– On the latest WWE Playback, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair rewatched Belair’s match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38:
