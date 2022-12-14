– PWInsider reports that WWE held a company holiday party last night in Stamford, Connecticut for its employees. Some WWE talents who attended included Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke. Triple H was also reportedly in attendance.

– Tonight’s WWE Main Event lineup on Hulu is as follows:

* Dana Brooke vs. Briana Ray (aka Kylie Rae)

* Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

– On the latest WWE Playback, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair rewatched Belair’s match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38: