wrestling / News

WWE News: Notes on NXT Talents Backstage at SmackDown, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, ICP on After the Bell

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT New Logo

PWInsider reports that WWE NXT talents Cora Jade, Dexter Lumis, and Dakota Kai were backstage for last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. As noted, NXT’s Von Wagner also made an appearance on last night’s show during a segment with Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce.

– The following video highlights were released for last night’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live:













– Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J of The Insane Clown Posse were the guests on yesterday’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can check out the audio and a clip from this week’s show below:

“This week’s very special guests are none other than Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J: the Insane Clown Posse! They chat with Corey and Vic about the future of the group and their long history in sports-entertainment.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Insane Clown Posse, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading