wrestling / News
WWE News: Notes on NXT Talents Backstage at SmackDown, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, ICP on After the Bell
– PWInsider reports that WWE NXT talents Cora Jade, Dexter Lumis, and Dakota Kai were backstage for last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. As noted, NXT’s Von Wagner also made an appearance on last night’s show during a segment with Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce.
– The following video highlights were released for last night’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live:
– Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J of The Insane Clown Posse were the guests on yesterday’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can check out the audio and a clip from this week’s show below:
“This week’s very special guests are none other than Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J: the Insane Clown Posse! They chat with Corey and Vic about the future of the group and their long history in sports-entertainment.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Tony Khan Draws Controversy For Wanting Credit For NWA Empowerrr, Apologizes To Person He Cut Off
- More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match
- Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination