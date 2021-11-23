WWE News: Notes on Raw at Barclays Center, Bella Twins in NYC for Survivor Series Weekend, Tommaso Ciampa on Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker

– PWInsider reports that last night’s edition of WWE Raw at the Barclays Center was the smallest WWE crowd at the arena since the company debuted there. The report noted this can be partially explained by the lack of any matchups being announced for the show ahead of time.

Also, the WWE reportedly did not announce a return date for the Barclays Center last night, or promote the upcoming return to New York at at the UBS Arena on Nov. 29 or the Madison Square Garden on Dec. 26.

– PWInsider also reports that The Bella Twins were in New York City last weekend for Survivor Series and made some promotional appearances. However, they did not appear in front of the live crowd at the event.

– Tommaso Ciampa shared his thoughts on Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker: