– WWE is in Roanoke Virginia tonight at the Berglund Center Coliseum for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tonight’s show is advertising Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC, and Seth Rollins.

– Tomorrow, WWE heads to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky for Sunday Stunner. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Asuka, Liv Morgan, & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL

* Judgment Day, Chad Gable, Otis, Imperium, Omos, MVP< The Brawling Brutes, and The OC are also set to appear. - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle celebrates his birthday today, turning 37 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1614268599014653953