– PWInsider reports that Kayla Sparks, Robby Vegas, and The SAT were the names backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York.

– WWE honored late former Superstar Viscera, aka Big Daddy V and Mabel (real name Nelson Frazier Jr.), today for his birthday. The former WWF Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion, and King of the Ring winner passed away on February 18, 2014.

Remembering Nelson Frazier Jr., best known to WWE fans as Viscera, today on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/KcLoDgHpaz — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on Sherri this week.