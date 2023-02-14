wrestling / News

WWE News: Notes on Who Was Backstage at Last Night's Raw, WWE Honors Viscera for His Birthday, Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Appear on Sherri

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Kayla Sparks, Robby Vegas, and The SAT were the names backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York.

– WWE honored late former Superstar Viscera, aka Big Daddy V and Mabel (real name Nelson Frazier Jr.), today for his birthday. The former WWF Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion, and King of the Ring winner passed away on February 18, 2014.

– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on Sherri this week.

