WWE News: Notes On Who Was Backstage At RAW Last Night, Triple H and Vince McMahon Visit Performance Center, Tye Dillinger Marks Anniversary

– PWInsider reports that Ric Flair was backstage at last night’s episode of RAW, but wasn’t used. Shane McMahon, meanwhile, was not backstage. He will be at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, however.

– Triple H and Vince McMahon both visited the WWE Performance Center yesterday.

– In a post on Twitter, Tye Dillinger noted that today was the seventeenth anniversary of his first time stepping into a ring.