Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Notes On Who Was Backstage At RAW Last Night, Triple H and Vince McMahon Visit Performance Center, Tye Dillinger Marks Anniversary

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair RAW

PWInsider reports that Ric Flair was backstage at last night’s episode of RAW, but wasn’t used. Shane McMahon, meanwhile, was not backstage. He will be at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, however.

– Triple H and Vince McMahon both visited the WWE Performance Center yesterday.

– In a post on Twitter, Tye Dillinger noted that today was the seventeenth anniversary of his first time stepping into a ring.

article topics :

Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Tye Dillinger, Vince McMahon, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading