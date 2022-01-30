wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Note on Women WWE Brought In But Didn’t Use for Rumble Match, Zelina Vega’s Attire, Bad Bunny Surprise Spoiled by Shirts
– As previously reported, three former WWE Superstars who were brought to the Royal Rumble today were Aksana, Kaitlyn (aka Celeste Bonin), and Jillian Hall. Hall even attended the rehearsal for the women’s Rumble match yesterday. However, none of them appeared on tonight’s show (h/t PWInsider).
– Queen Zelina’s attire at the Royal Rumble tonight was inspired by the character Madara Uchiha from the anime and manga Naruto. PWInsider also reported that it appears Neil Kaplan, the voice of Madara Uchiha, is also the voice at the start of her entrance theme.
7️⃣ All Hail The Queen. #RoyalRumble @TheaTrinidad pic.twitter.com/NQwhpoEQ96
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– WWE apparently spoiled the surprise on the Bad Bunny surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble tonight as Bad Bunny shirts were being sold by WWE Shop online and at the stadium.
