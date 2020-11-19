wrestling / News
WWE News: Notes On WWE Thunderdome Moving To Tampa Bay, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
– As we noted earlier today, the WWE is officially moving the Thunderdome from the Amway Center in Orlando to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. Fightful Select reports that the news didn’t come as a surprise to the talent, as they were given a heads up before the announcement was made. They were specifically told St. Petersburg.
It was noted that there had been talk of using the Capitol Wrestling Center for shows as well, similar to what they’re doing with NXT. The drive between the two is between 90 and 120 minutes for those who live in Orlando.
– Today’s NXT UK on the WWE Network will include:
* The Heritage Cup Tournament Finals: A-Kid vs. Trent Seven
* Falls Count Anywhere: NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
