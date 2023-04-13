– A&E released some updated information on the upcoming new WWE series, Stone Cold Takes on America, debuting on April 30. Season 2 of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures also debuts on April 30 (via PWInsider):

At 10pm ET/PT “Stone Cold Takes on America” sets out on the road with renowned WWE Superstar, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® as he takes viewers on an epic adventure and redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career. The premiere episode finds Steve taking on everything from bowling to off-roading on a sand dune.

Kicking off the night at 9pm ET/PT, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns with Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita as they hunt for iconic WWE memorabilia and share the stories behind some of the most memorable items in WWE history. The premiere episode continues to celebrate beloved “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his legacy as Steve joins the team to track down items including a custom title and the infamous cement truck.