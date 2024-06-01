– WWE has two SuperShow Summer Tour events scheduled for this weekend in New York. Tonight’s show is being held at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York.

– A live WWE NXT show is scheduled for later tonight at the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida. The show is now sold out.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:





















