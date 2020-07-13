WWE News: ‘Nurse’ of Robert Stone Gives Update On His Condition, Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, WWE Stock Update

– After he was run over by a tank on last week’s episode of NXT, the ‘nurse’ of Robert Stone gave an update on his injury on Twitter.

The post reads: “This is Robert’s nurse Suzanne. He asked me to post this to his fans. He also wanted me to tell you all he is healing and taking it day by day and doesn’t want anyone to go through what @ShotziWWE put him through.”

– Tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Asuka & Io Shirai

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Randy Orton vs. R-Truth

* The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE stock opened at $46.40 per share this morning.