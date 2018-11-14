WWE News: NXT Call-Ups Possible After Survivor Series, NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament Brackets Set

– There could be some NXT call-ups to the main roster after Survivor Series and NXT Takeover: War Games, according to a new report. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, there has been talk about doing some call-ups after the weekend’s big events. There’s no word on who may be called up, but it would likely depend on what happens at War Games.

– The brackets for the NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament were announced on this week’s NXT UK. Dakota Kai, Nina Samuels, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Millie McKenzie, Jinny, Toni Storm and Isla Dawn will all be involved in the tournament. The brackets are below: