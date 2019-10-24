wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Dark Matches, Tyler Bate Gives Cameron Grimes a Warning For Next Week
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before NXT this week. Wrestling Inc reports that the following bouts took place:
* Taynara Conti defeated Jessi Kamea.
* Raul Mendoza defeated Brendan Vink.
– WWE posted the following video of Tyler Bate discussing his altercation with Cameron Grimes on NXT. The two will face off in the ring next week:
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite Surpassing Ratings Expectations, Feeling Like They Made Private Party
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Pitching Vickie Guerrero Storyline to Vince McMahon, Vickie’s Reaction
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With Scott Hall and Jerry Sags’ 1997 Altercation Over Chair Shot, Sags Worrying He Would Be Fired
- WWE Allegedly Made Fans Cover AEW Merchandise In Order to Attend Raw