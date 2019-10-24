wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Dark Matches, Tyler Bate Gives Cameron Grimes a Warning For Next Week

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taynara Conti Mae Young Classic

– WWE held a couple of dark matches before NXT this week. Wrestling Inc reports that the following bouts took place:

* Taynara Conti defeated Jessi Kamea.
* Raul Mendoza defeated Brendan Vink.

– WWE posted the following video of Tyler Bate discussing his altercation with Cameron Grimes on NXT. The two will face off in the ring next week:

