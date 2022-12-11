wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Deadline Kickoff Show Livestream, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, Kurt Angle Thanks Pittsburgh
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the livestream for the NXT Deadline kickoff show online.
– Here are highlights from today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:
– Kurt Angle thanked Pittsburgh and WWE fans for his birthday celebration last night.
He wrote: “Being 54 years old never felt so good!! Thank you to my hometown of Pittsburgh and the WWE Universe for making my Smackdown birthday celebration LegenDairy 🥛😂😂😂. (And thanks to @MichaelCole for all of the milk puns). #itstrue @WWE”
Being 54 years old never felt so good!! Thank you to my hometown of Pittsburgh and the WWE Universe for making my Smackdown birthday celebration LegenDairy 🥛😂😂😂. (And thanks to @MichaelCole for all of the milk puns). #itstrue @WWE
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
- Kevin Nash Recalls Larry Zbyszko Getting Stoned Before WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania