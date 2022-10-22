wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff Show Online, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

October 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

– The kickoff show for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is now online.

– WWE has posted a new video with highlights from the latest Smackdown Lowdown.

– Finally, WWE has also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

