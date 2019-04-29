wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Heading to Texas & Oklahoma in June, Bellas on Double Dare, Miz & Mrs. Preview Clips

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is set to hold NXT shows in Texas and Oklahoma in late June. As you can see below, Triple H has announced shows for San Antonio on June 20th, Houston on June 22nd and Oklahoma City on June 23rd:

– The Bella Twins released the following video to their YouTube channel looking at their appearances on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare last week:

– Here are some preview clips for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

