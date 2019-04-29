wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Heading to Texas & Oklahoma in June, Bellas on Double Dare, Miz & Mrs. Preview Clips
– WWE is set to hold NXT shows in Texas and Oklahoma in late June. As you can see below, Triple H has announced shows for San Antonio on June 20th, Houston on June 22nd and Oklahoma City on June 23rd:
Announcing the next #NXTRoadTrip in…#NXTSanAntonio 6/20#NXTHouston 6/21#NXTDallas 6/22#NXTOKC 6/23
Tickets for the June @WWENXT tour of Texas and Oklahoma go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am CT. https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/Jy1NnjbHbU
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 29, 2019
– The Bella Twins released the following video to their YouTube channel looking at their appearances on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare last week:
– Here are some preview clips for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
