WWE News: NXT Holdoing Pre-Show Q&A Sessions, WWE Make-Up Artist Appears on Shark Tank, New Solo Sikoa T-Shirt Available
– PWInsider reports that WWE NXT will be conducting pre-show Q&A sessions with talents for an additional fee for upcoming live events in Florida.
– Also, as PWInsider reports, WWE make-up artist Brittany Lammon appeared on last night’s edition of Shark Tank on ABC to present her invention The Chub Rub Patch. Lammon sought for $200,000 and 30% of her business, but she was not able to get a deal with the sharks.
Is this pitch rubbing you the 𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 way? 🚶♀️ #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/oF5V7D5zmo
— Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) February 18, 2023
– WWE has a new Solo Sikoa t-shirt available:
The One Problem! ALL-NEW Solo Sikoa T-Shirt is available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/PDhFJV55rr pic.twitter.com/MdLjBWxTZd
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 18, 2023