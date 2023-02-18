wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Holdoing Pre-Show Q&A Sessions, WWE Make-Up Artist Appears on Shark Tank, New Solo Sikoa T-Shirt Available

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE NXT will be conducting pre-show Q&A sessions with talents for an additional fee for upcoming live events in Florida.

– Also, as PWInsider reports, WWE make-up artist Brittany Lammon appeared on last night’s edition of Shark Tank on ABC to present her invention The Chub Rub Patch. Lammon sought for $200,000 and 30% of her business, but she was not able to get a deal with the sharks.

– WWE has a new Solo Sikoa t-shirt available:

