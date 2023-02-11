– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event.

– Mia Yim played Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check out her Let’s Play video below:

