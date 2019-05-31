wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Hypes Takeover XXV, Stars Predict 2019 Champions League Finals, Matt Striker on ESPN

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover XXV

– WWE is building the hype for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: XXV. The company posted the following to the NXT Twitter account promoting tomorrow’s PPV:

– WWE alumnus Matt Striker appeared on ESPN to talk fantasy baseball, as you can see below:

– Here is a new WWE video with stars predicting the 2019 Champions League finals between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Striker, NXT Takeover XXV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading