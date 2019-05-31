WWE News: NXT Hypes Takeover XXV, Stars Predict 2019 Champions League Finals, Matt Striker on ESPN

May 31, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE is building the hype for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: XXV. The company posted the following to the NXT Twitter account promoting tomorrow’s PPV:

5 years ago, we promised we would take over, and WE DID.

Tomorrow night, we'll take over again at #NXTTakeOver: XXV, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on @WWENetwork! P.S. We're just getting started. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Q37fC1ztC4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 31, 2019

– WWE alumnus Matt Striker appeared on ESPN to talk fantasy baseball, as you can see below:

The impact of sabermetrics on fantasy baseball? Brian Kenny talks about it with wrestler-turned-fantasy baseball expert @Matt_Striker_. #MLBNow pic.twitter.com/p50Eqa0vaS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 31, 2019

– Here is a new WWE video with stars predicting the 2019 Champions League finals between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur: