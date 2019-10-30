WWE News: Immediate NXT Replay Set for Tonight, Superstar Halloween Contest, Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas

– As previously reported, USA Network is going to broadcast a one-hour version of last week’s WWE NXT before tonight’s new two-hour primetime episode. Additionally, USA Network will broadcast an immediate replay for NXT at 10:08 pm EST after tonight’s new episode.

– WWE released a video of a WWE Halloween Costume contest. The video features The New Day, Heath Slater, Dana Brooke & Nikki Cross. You can check out that video below.

– E! has revealed the synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas Season 9. You can check out the synopsis below:

“Mountainmania: Worried she’s not welcome in the locker room, Ronda Rousey invites the female superstars to her mountain cabin for some much-needed bonding time; Sonya turns every activity into a heated competition; Carmella sneaks away with her boyfriend.”