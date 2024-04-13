wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Live Event Set for Tonight in Venice, Behind the Scenes WrestleMania 40 Images, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller Celebrate Being Undefeated Tag Champs

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

– A live WWE NXT event is set for later tonight in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center.

– WWE shared some behind-the-scenes images from WrestleMania 40:

– Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Austin Theory shared a video of he and tag team partner Grayson Waller celebrating after they became champions at WrestleMania 40:

