wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Live Event Set for Tonight in Venice, Behind the Scenes WrestleMania 40 Images, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller Celebrate Being Undefeated Tag Champs
April 13, 2024 | Posted by
– A live WWE NXT event is set for later tonight in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center.
– WWE shared some behind-the-scenes images from WrestleMania 40:
Behind the scenes of #WrestleMania XL 📸 pic.twitter.com/9ONWKyCoLf
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2024
– Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Austin Theory shared a video of he and tag team partner Grayson Waller celebrating after they became champions at WrestleMania 40:
The New Undefeated Tag Team Champions 🚀 #ATownDownUnder #WWE pic.twitter.com/zNfaenNo95
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) April 13, 2024