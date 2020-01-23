wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Ticket Pre-Sale Codes for March, Full Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Holiday Toy Drive Show, The Bump Taking Fan Questions
– PWInsider has some ticket pre-sale codes for upcoming NXT house shows in March. The pre-sale code for the March live event in Columbus at Express Live is NXTLIVE. The pre-sale code for the March 7 live event in Detroit is also NXTLIVE.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins released the full video for their live 2019 Holiday Toy Drive pro wrestling show. You can watch that video below.
– The Twitter account for The Bump posted the following on Royal Rumble weekend and fans sending in their questions for the show.
#RoyalRumble Weekend = almost here
🥞 eating contest = lethal@RealKeithLee = new champ#WWEWatchAlong lineup = STACKED
There’s A LOT going on, and we’re giving you the chance to ask us A N Y T H I NG!
Get your ❔s ready, check back here at 10:30am ET and use #AskWWETheBump!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 23, 2020
