WWE News: NXT Officials Happy With Battleground, NXT Crew Returns To Orlando, Note On No Media Call, Jakara Jackson Debuts

– PWInsider reports that the WWE NXT crew are back in Orlando as of this morning, with no wresters set for tonight’s RAW.

– The reason there wasn’t a post-Battleground media call with Shawn Michaels was partially because a lot of the PR staff were returning from Saudi Arabia after working Night of Champions.

– NXT officials were said to be very pleased with Battleground last night, with some calling it the best “milestone” event in a while. One source thought it was “worlds ahead” of Stand and Deliver over Wrestlemania weekend.

– Jakara Jackson made her TV debut last night. She is 28 years old from Albuquerque, New Mexico and is a former Miss Bikini in New Mexico. She has appeared on Level Up in the past.