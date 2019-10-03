wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT on USA Watch-Along Video Live, NXT Dark Matches

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Watch-Along video for tonight’s NXT on USA Network is live. You can check out the video below featuring Ricochet and Apollo Crews, along several current NXT stars:

PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before NXT went on the air:

* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar def. Julio Rivera and Daniela Roma
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Dexter Lumis

