WWE News: NXT on USA Watch-Along Video Live, NXT Dark Matches

– The Watch-Along video for tonight’s NXT on USA Network is live. You can check out the video below featuring Ricochet and Apollo Crews, along several current NXT stars:

– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before NXT went on the air:

* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar def. Julio Rivera and Daniela Roma

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Dexter Lumis