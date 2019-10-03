wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT on USA Watch-Along Video Live, NXT Dark Matches
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– The Watch-Along video for tonight’s NXT on USA Network is live. You can check out the video below featuring Ricochet and Apollo Crews, along several current NXT stars:
– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before NXT went on the air:
* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar def. Julio Rivera and Daniela Roma
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Dexter Lumis
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Pritchard on the End of Yokozuna’s WWE Career, Offering to Help Him Lose Weight
- Eric Bischoff on When He Got Involved With TNA Initially, Says TNA Didn’t Pay His Or Hulk Hogan’s Deals
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact