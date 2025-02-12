wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Roadblock Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available, Maxxine Dupri Reveals Her Favorite Golfers, Full July 2013 Episode of NXT
– The ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE NXT Roadblock. The special episode of WWE NXT is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air live on The CW. The ticket pre-sale code is SOCIAL (via PWInsider). Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
– WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri spoke about her favorite golfers at the launch of PGA Tour 2K25:
If there are no pics it didn’t happen, right? 🤷♀️ #PGATOUR2K25 #WWE2K25 @maxxinedupri @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/b4WWjnowD5
— #PGATOUR2K25 (@PGATOUR2K) February 11, 2025
– WWE released a full classic episode of NXT from July 3, 2013:
