WWE News: NXT Stars Appear For German Promotion, Vince McMahon Gives Happy Holidays Message, Video of WWE’s Trip To Abu Dhabi
December 23, 2017
– NXT wrestlers Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel appeared for the live crowd at the German wrestling promotion wXw for its 17th anniversary show. Both men are from the country and appeared for wXw before signing with WWE.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at their trip to Abu Dhabi earlier this year and the first-ever women’s match in the country between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.
– Vince McMahon sent out a Happy Holidays message to all WWE fans. He wrote:
