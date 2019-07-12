wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Stars Headed to UK For Next Week’s TV Taping, Job Listing For Live Events Associate Producer

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT 1-2-19

– WWE is sending some NXT stars across the pond for next week’s NXT UK TV tapings. As you can see below, the tapings will feature Shayna Baszler, The Street Profits and Matt Riddle. They take place on July 19th and 20th in Plymouth:

– WWE is advertising for a new Associate Producer for Live Events. The position is described as follows:

The Live Events Associate Producer is responsible for developing, writing, and editing on-air and digital marketing spots that effectively promote viewership and ticket sales for WWE events; including TV, house shows, and Pay-Per-Views. In addition, the Associate Producer plays a critical role in the ongoing process of defining and strengthening the WWE brand through creative development and execution.

Key Responsibilities:
• Write, edit, and produce spots for live events (TVs, house shows, and PPVs)
• Manage spots from ideation to post production
• Brainstorm and pitch ideas for new creative
• Lead multiple creative projects at the same time
• Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products.

Matt Riddle, NXT, NXT UK, Shayna Baszler, The Street Profits

