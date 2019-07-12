wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars Headed to UK For Next Week’s TV Taping, Job Listing For Live Events Associate Producer
– WWE is sending some NXT stars across the pond for next week’s NXT UK TV tapings. As you can see below, the tapings will feature Shayna Baszler, The Street Profits and Matt Riddle. They take place on July 19th and 20th in Plymouth:
#NXTUKPlymouth, we will see you on 19 & 20 July! And here's who you will also see LIVE in action:
– @WWENXT #WomensChampion @QoSBaszler
– @WWENXT #TagTeamChampions #StreetProfits
– The #KingOfBros @SuperKingofBros
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/jjfQDBqjXk pic.twitter.com/4RUuY6g0Tr
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 11, 2019
– WWE is advertising for a new Associate Producer for Live Events. The position is described as follows:
The Live Events Associate Producer is responsible for developing, writing, and editing on-air and digital marketing spots that effectively promote viewership and ticket sales for WWE events; including TV, house shows, and Pay-Per-Views. In addition, the Associate Producer plays a critical role in the ongoing process of defining and strengthening the WWE brand through creative development and execution.
Key Responsibilities:
• Write, edit, and produce spots for live events (TVs, house shows, and PPVs)
• Manage spots from ideation to post production
• Brainstorm and pitch ideas for new creative
• Lead multiple creative projects at the same time
• Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences