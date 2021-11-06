WWE News: NXT Stars Wrestle In Smackdown Dark Match, What Happened After Show

– Several NXT stars competed in dark matches before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Two matches took place before tonight’s show, as follows, per Wrestling Inc:

* Johnny Gargano def. Kyle O’Reilly

* Amari Miller def. Dakota Kai

– Meanwhile, the post-show dark match main event featured Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeating The Usos and Roman Reigns. You can see some clips from the off-air events below: