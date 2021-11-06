wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars Wrestle In Smackdown Dark Match, What Happened After Show
November 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Several NXT stars competed in dark matches before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Two matches took place before tonight’s show, as follows, per Wrestling Inc:
* Johnny Gargano def. Kyle O’Reilly
* Amari Miller def. Dakota Kai
– Meanwhile, the post-show dark match main event featured Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeating The Usos and Roman Reigns. You can see some clips from the off-air events below:
Amari Miller defeated Dakota Kai before smackdown! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/2ut84gfMJr
— Tiff 🔮 (@Kwadey06gmailc1) November 5, 2021
Viking Warriors and Drew McIntrye killed it in the post show dark match taking down Roman Reigns and the Usos pic.twitter.com/UeZaoHL5jm
— sterl (@_sc_miller) November 6, 2021