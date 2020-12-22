WWE News: NXT Superstars Deliver Gits to Boys & Girls Clubs, Vic Joseph Shows His Love for KISS, Full Armageddon 2007 Title Match

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a video showing NXT Superstars delivering gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. That vlog can be viewed here:

– A new clip is available showing Vic Joseph appearing on Swerve City Podcast and expressing his love for the band KISS. You can check out that video below:

– A full match video is available from WWE Armageddon 2007 featuring Edge vs. Batista vs The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight title. You can check out that full match video in the player below: