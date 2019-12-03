wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Superstars Set for EVOLVE Events in Detroit and Chicago, Aleister Black Gets a New Tattoo
– WWE.com has announced the full details on NXT Superstars wrestling at EVOLVE events in Detroit, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois later this month. You can check out the full announcement below.
Meet Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling this Friday and Saturday in Detroit and Chicago
NXT fans, don’t miss your chance to meet Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER at EVOLVE Wrestling’s events this weekend in Detroit and Chicago. Plus, The Ring General and several other NXT Superstars will be in action on both nights.
WALTER will be in action this Friday, Dec. 6, in Detroit against longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher and on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Chicago against reigning EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs.
Ticket info: Detroit | Chicago
Other Superstars from the black-and-gold brand competing for EVOLVE this weekend in Detroit include Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, who will join forces with Anthony Gutierrez to battle The Unwanted in six-man tag team action.
One night later, Ruas will face a tough test when he goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Thatcher.
The NXT Women’s Division will be represented as well when former Mae Young Classic entrant Reina Gonzalez takes on one of the WWE Performance Center’s latest recruit, Shotzi Blackheart, in the Motor City.
Also debuting at EVOLVE this weekend is NXT’s Brendan Vink, an Australian Superstar looking to make an immediate impact.
All NXT Superstars will be available for meet and greets with fans at both events.
Check out the cards for both events below, then head to WWNLive.com to secure your tickets for these can’t-miss EVOLVE Wrestling shows!
EVOLVE 141 – This Friday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.
Non-Title Main Event
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher
EVOLVE Championship Match
Josh Briggs (c) vs. JD Drake
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk (c) vs. Matt Sydal & Andrew Everett
Six Man Tag Team War
Babatunde, Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joey Gacy, Eddie Kingston & Sean Maluta
EVOLVE 139 Rematch
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez
Extreme Rules
Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
#1 Contender for EVOLVE Tag Team Titles
Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett
The EVOLVE Debut of NXT Superstar Brendan Vink vs. Colby Corino
Harlem Bravado vs. EVOLVE Tryout Winner
EVOLVE 142 – This Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Ill.
Non-Title Champion vs. Champion
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs
Tag Team Attraction – If Besties Win at EVOLVE 141 This Will Be A Title Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett
Special Attraction Match
Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher
First Time Ever Match
Matt Sydal vs. Curt Stallion
Grudge Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Special Challenge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett
Four Way Freestyle
Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Shotzi Blackheart Will Have Her Final Match in EVOLVE!
Plus, more with Brendan Vink, Reina Gonzalez, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!
– Loudwire released a video on Aleister Black getting a new tattoo done by Paul Booth’s Last Rites studio. You can check out that video below.
