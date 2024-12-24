wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Superstars Reveal Their Naughty & Nice Lists, Hank & Tank’s A Belly Boy Holiday
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of NXT Superstars revealing what goes on their naughty and nice lists for Christmas:
Is it on the NAUGHTY or NICE list? 🎅 🎄 🎁
We let our #WWENXT Superstars decide! 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5Qr4mz7xo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2024
– Wilson Polanco released Hank & Tank’s A Belly Boy Holiday:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Firing Shawn Stasiak for Secretly Recording Locker Room
- Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution
- Kevin Nash on Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative
- Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record