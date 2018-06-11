WWE News: NXT Takeover Kickoff Panel Set, New Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler T-Shirt

– The Kickoff show panel has been announced for NXT Takeover: Chicago. WWE announced on Monday that Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will be on the panel for the pre-show, which begins at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT.

NXT Takeover: Chicago takes place Saturday and airs live on WWE Network.

– WWE is selling a new T-Shirt for Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. You can see the “This Is the Show” shirt at the link.