WWE News: NXT Takeover: New York Preview, Stars Work With New York Relief Charity

April 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: New York Adam Cole Johnny Gargano

– WWE has posted a preview of NXT Takeover: New York, looking at the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. You can see the video below:

– The company also posted the following video of Big Show, Titus O’Neil and the Street Profits working with NYC Relief, which helps homeless people in the New York City/New Jersey area:

