WWE News: NXT Takeover: New York Preview, Stars Work With New York Relief Charity
April 3, 2019
– WWE has posted a preview of NXT Takeover: New York, looking at the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. You can see the video below:
– The company also posted the following video of Big Show, Titus O’Neil and the Street Profits working with NYC Relief, which helps homeless people in the New York City/New Jersey area:
Thank you to @NYC_Relief for everything that you do for your community. This is what #WrestleMania Week is all about! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @TitusONeilWWE @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/DPNQcLfs1d
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2019