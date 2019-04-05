wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover Pre-Show Video, Triple H Arrives For Takeover, Velveteen Dream Hypes Match
April 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the NXT Takeover: New York Pre-Show video, which you can see below:
– The latest Triple H WrestleMania 35 Diary video is online, with the Game arriving at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for NXT Takeover:
– The company also posted this video from last night of Velveteen Dream talking with fans on New York’s streets last night about his match with Matt Riddle at tonight’s show:
With 24 hours left until #NXTTakeOver: New York, @VelveteenWWE hits the streets and asks the people of New York who they support heading into his #DREAMmatch with @SuperKingofBros. pic.twitter.com/vW6ZmvnrJ7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2019
