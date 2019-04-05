wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover Pre-Show Video, Triple H Arrives For Takeover, Velveteen Dream Hypes Match

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover Logo NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– WWE has posted the NXT Takeover: New York Pre-Show video, which you can see below:

– The latest Triple H WrestleMania 35 Diary video is online, with the Game arriving at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for NXT Takeover:

– The company also posted this video from last night of Velveteen Dream talking with fans on New York’s streets last night about his match with Matt Riddle at tonight’s show:

