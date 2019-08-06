wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover: Toronto Kickoff Panel Set, Five Things to Know Before Smackdown
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set the panelists for the NXT Takeover: Toronto Kickoff show. WWE announced on Tuesday that Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will be on the panel with interviews from Cathy Kelley and Dennis Arnell. The show takes place before the main show and airs live on WWE Network on Saturday.
– The latest WWE Now video takes a look at five things to know before tonight’s episode of Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg Being Angry At Chris Jericho During WCW Angle, Jericho Not Being Happy About How Feud Ended
- Cody On Why He Doesn’t Want AEW to Cater to ‘Casual Fans,’ Dangers Trying to Appeal to Everybody
- Bruce Prichard on Whether Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Was Always the WrestleMania X8 Plan, Plans to Build to Austin vs. Hogan
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness