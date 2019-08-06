wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover: Toronto Kickoff Panel Set, Five Things to Know Before Smackdown

August 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Toronto II

– WWE has set the panelists for the NXT Takeover: Toronto Kickoff show. WWE announced on Tuesday that Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will be on the panel with interviews from Cathy Kelley and Dennis Arnell. The show takes place before the main show and airs live on WWE Network on Saturday.

– The latest WWE Now video takes a look at five things to know before tonight’s episode of Smackdown:

