WWE News: NXT Tapings Dark Match, Charlotte Shares Pic With Paul Heyman, Total Divas Deleted Scene

– A dark match was held before the WWE NXT tapings in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage on Friday. Wrestling Inc reports that Kassius Ohno beat John Skyler in a quick squash match. Ohno won after hitting the KO.

– Here is a deleted scene from the season seven finale of Total Divas. The scene features Natalya finding her parents hanging out with Lana by the pool:

– Charlotte Flair shared the following picture of herself speaking with Paul Heyman at the Royal Rumble: