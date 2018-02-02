wrestling
WWE News: NXT Tapings Dark Match, Charlotte Shares Pic With Paul Heyman, Total Divas Deleted Scene
– A dark match was held before the WWE NXT tapings in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage on Friday. Wrestling Inc reports that Kassius Ohno beat John Skyler in a quick squash match. Ohno won after hitting the KO.
– Here is a deleted scene from the season seven finale of Total Divas. The scene features Natalya finding her parents hanging out with Lana by the pool:
– Charlotte Flair shared the following picture of herself speaking with Paul Heyman at the Royal Rumble:
