WWE News: NXT Teases Mystery Tag Team ‘MSK,’ The Bella Twins Chat With Keltie Knight on 2021 Goals
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE revealed the brackets for this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which also had a new mystery team called MSK. Later on, the NXT Twitter account released a new tease and image for MSK, which you can see below.
In response to the image, fans on Twitter clearly appear to believe MSK will be the NXT debut of former Impact Wrestling team team The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz). WWE announced their signing last month.
📺 8/7c @USA_Network | #WWENXT #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/lm3BrgpCRm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 13, 2021
– The Bella Twins released a new clip from their podcast where they speak to TV personality and LadyGang podcaster Keltie Knight on reaching your goals in 2021.
