WWE News: NXT Title Match To Open Next Week’s Episode, Bronson Reed Wants A Match With Austin Theory, Adam Cole Comments On Match

– The 4-way iron man match on last night’s episode of NXT ended with a tie, as Adam Cole and Finn Balor had two pinfalls apiece. William Regal then announced that Cole and Balor will face off in a standard match to crown the new NXT champion next week. WWE has revealed that the match will kick off next week’s episode.

Sixty minutes weren’t enough to decide a new NXT Champion thanks to Adam Cole’s miraculous final, buzzer-beating fall on NXT Super Tuesday.

Now Cole will go one-on-one with Finn Bálor in sudden-death fashion to kick off NXT Super Tuesday II next Tuesday night.

Bálor had seemingly all but clinched his second NXT Championship, striking at the perfect time with a Coup de Grace on Tommaso Ciampa and pinning The Blackheart with less than 20 seconds left to take a 2-1-1-1 lead over the other three competitors.

Cole then burst back into the ring, blindsiding The Prince with the Last Shot and pinning him just before time expired to finish in a 2-2 tie.

Following the dead heat conclusion, both men staked their claim to the NXT Title in a tumultuous scene that prompted William Regal’s arrival.

The NXT General Manager ruled immediately that Bálor and Cole — owners of the two longest NXT Title reigns in history — will face off in a one-fall bout next week to definitively crown an NXT Champion.

Which man will earn the black-and-gold brand’s top prize? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Cole took to Twitter to comment on his match with Balor.

He wrote: “I’m tired. I’m sore. I’m confident that next week is my night. And it won’t take me 60 mins. Cya soon “prince” #AdamColeBayBay #TwoTimeChamp”

I’m tired. I’m sore. I’m confident that next week is my night. And it won’t take me 60 mins. Cya soon “prince”#AdamColeBayBay #TwoTimeChamp — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 2, 2020

– After Austin Theory cost him a win against Timothy Thatcher on NXT last night, Bronson Reed was interviewed by WWE.com but could only get out that he wanted to face Theory.