WWE News: NXT Title vs. Title Preview, Full WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Stock Update
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview video for tomorrow’s NXT, which will feature Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole in a title vs. title Winner Takes All Match. You can check out that preview video below.
– WWE released the full WrestleMania 35 main event match video featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair. You can check out the full match video below.
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened today at $46.17 per share. Since that time, the stock has dropped to $46.01 as of writing this.
