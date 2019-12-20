WWE News: NXT to Be Broadcast in France, WWE 24: Becky Lynch Rating on USA, NXT UK Highlights

– NXT is back on the air in France, as it will be carried on L’Équipe. Catch au Quotidien reports that the show will be broadcast on the channel every Saturday starting this weekend. The show will air just after Raw and Smackdown at 21:00 local time.

The site notes that NXT aired on the Action channel in the country until it was cancelled in August of 2014.

– The WWE 24: Becky Lynch special that aired on USA Network last night following NXT did a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 420,000 viewers. Showbuzz Daily reports that the show ranked #83 among cable originals for the night.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s NXT UK. Our own Larry Csonka’s review of the show is here.