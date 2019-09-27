WWE News: NXT TV Nearly Sold Out Through 2019, Good Day LA Tours WWE Performance Center

– If you want to get to an NXT show this year and haven’t gotten tickets yet, your window is closing quickly. As seen at the NXT ticket sales site, all shows are sold out with the exception of December 11th and the 18th shows, and there’s not much left there. As of this writing, the December 11th show has 62 general admission shows left while the December 18th show has just 38 tickets available.

– A new video was released by FOX11’s Good Day LA of Sandra Endo touring the WWE Performance Center: