WWE News: NXT UK Has Special Start Time Today, NXT Video Highlights, Wrestlemania Pre-Sale Happening Now
March 18, 2021 | Posted by
– NXT UK will have a special start time on the WWE Network today, as it is set to begin at 4 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Trent Seven
* WALTER has a statement to make
– Speaking of WALTER, the NXT UK champion appeared on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Here are highlights:
– The pre-sale for Wrestlemania tickets began this morning at 10 AM ET. WWE has issued multiple codes, including THEBUMP, TWEETS, RKOVIP, AWESOME, BAYLEY, NETWORK, ROLLINS, THEBOSS, NATTIE, TRUEKOFI and others.
