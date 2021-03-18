WWE News: NXT UK Has Special Start Time Today, NXT Video Highlights, Wrestlemania Pre-Sale Happening Now

– NXT UK will have a special start time on the WWE Network today, as it is set to begin at 4 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Trent Seven

* WALTER has a statement to make

– Speaking of WALTER, the NXT UK champion appeared on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Here are highlights:

– The pre-sale for Wrestlemania tickets began this morning at 10 AM ET. WWE has issued multiple codes, including THEBUMP, TWEETS, RKOVIP, AWESOME, BAYLEY, NETWORK, ROLLINS, THEBOSS, NATTIE, TRUEKOFI and others.