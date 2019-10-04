wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Finn Balor Hypes New NXT Shirt, Live WWE Now Tomorrow
– WWE has released the highlight video for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below:
– Finn Balor posted to Twitter to promote his new T-Shirt commemorating his return to NXT:
FINN’s back…
this is REAL #wwenxt https://t.co/AmgD47g6lk pic.twitter.com/QjGC9klbsp
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 3, 2019
– WWE announced that a live WWE Now tomorrow will air at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT previewing the Smackdown on FOX debut:
WWE Now goes live before Friday Night SmackDown’s debut on FOX
Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a WWE Now live presented by Xfinity previewing the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.
Mere hours before defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston will join the show to break down his title bout. The Miz and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will also be featured during the live preview.
Don’t miss this unique, live look at Superstars before Friday Night SmackDown, streaming this Friday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.
