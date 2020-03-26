wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Noam Dar Mocks Jordan Devlin, New Asuka Video
March 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below:
– The company also posred this video of Noam Dar mocking Jordan Devlin after today’s show:
– Asks shared a new video in which she uses Uber Eats to get some Thai food:
More Trending Stories
- Charles Robinson Recalls Wrestling Gorgeous George, Getting Collapsed Lung From Taking a Randy Savage Elbow Drop
- Jerry Lawler On Asuka’s Commentary Appearance For Raw, Precautions Being Taken For Tapings
- Brodie Lee Makes Apparent Vince McMahon Reference on AEW Dynamite (Video)
- David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him