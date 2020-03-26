wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Noam Dar Mocks Jordan Devlin, New Asuka Video

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo

WWE has released the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below:

– The company also posred this video of Noam Dar mocking Jordan Devlin after today’s show:

– Asks shared a new video in which she uses Uber Eats to get some Thai food:

